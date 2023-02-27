French coach Philippe Troussier signed a three-year deal on Monday to lead Vietnam’s football team and immediately targeted a first World Cup appearance for his new side.

The 67-year-old, who succeeds South Korea’s Park Hang-seo, has coached two dozen national and club teams during his long career.

He led Japan to the Asian Cup title in 2000 and was in charge of the co-hosts at the 2002 World Cup.

