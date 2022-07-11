Volkswagen has finally revealed its Amarok pick-up after several weeks of teasers.

The new truck, which shares its underpinnings with the latest Ford Ranger, arrives with a bold new exterior design and a far more technology-focused interior than its predecessor. It’s also longer than before, measuring in at 5,350mm.

Expected to go on sale at the end of the year, the new Amarok has a host of engine options as well as a range-topping 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel with 247bhp. This is joined by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine available with either 148bhp and 168bhp, though twin-turbocharged versions will also be included, bringing either 201 or 206bhp.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com