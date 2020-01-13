Volkswagen has revealed sketches of its upcoming new generation Caddy, with the van set to take on a revolutionary look.

Up front, the van features a fascia similar to that of the latest Golf — with a thin LED lightbar stretching across sharp headlights and a drilled-like grille sitting underneath.

At the rear, what appears to be a large glass panel plays host to a connected taillight that outlines the whole section — save for a break in the lower segment where the badge sits. Volkswagen describes this drawing as the ‘cargo’ version of the Caddy, so it’s possible other variants may take on a different rear end design.

Large alloy wheels are visible in the drawings too, though Volkswagen is keen to stress this is how the model ‘could’ look rather than a definitive final design, so expect more conventional alloys to feature on the final production vehicle.

Technical details on the Caddy are yet to be confirmed, though Volkswagen has said this is a ‘100 per cent’ new model rather than a development of the existing van. In its current guise, the mid-size van has been in production since 2003 on the same platform — save for a number of revisions in that time.

No word yet on when the Volkswagen Caddy will be revealed in the metal, aside from some point in 2020. The Geneva Motor Show in March could be a possible location for its unveiling.