Volvo has revealed a new concept car that showcases its next-generation electric vehicles.

The Volvo Concept Recharge gives a hint at what the electric successor to the XC90 SUV will look like, as it will be the first EV from the firm to be built on a bespoke platform.

Volvo currently sells two electric vehicles, the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, but these are both adapted from the same platforms used for the firm’s combustion-engined models.

However, in the future, the Swedish car maker’s electric vehicles will have their own bespoke platform. EV powertrains are much more compact than traditional engines, so designers have more freedom to expand cabin space and optimise exterior aerodynamics.

One key advantage this provides is a flat floor in the interior. This is achieved by placing the batteries low beneath the car, which also allows the wheelbase to be extended, further increasing space inside.

