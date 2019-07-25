Express Trailers’ sister company Express VRT Ltd has inaugurated a new VRT service centre next to the ShipLowCost central depot in Luqa.

As well as servicing normal vehicles, the centre is also equipped to assess larger industrial vehicles as well as commercial car fleets and leased fleets.

“Besides an obvious need to optimise our operative space to achieve more efficiencies, the major driver for this move was to offer a safer operative environment both for our people who manage the VRT operation and also to the many clients who use our VRT service. Our workers and customers can now enjoy a safer environment,” said Franco Azzopardi, Chairman and CEO of Express Trailers.

The VRT station is open on weekdays between 7am and 4pm and on Saturdays between 7am and 12pm. For further information call on 25589902.