The Environmental Health Directorate has warned that Natoons Kinder Sorpresa Maxi chocolate eggs must not be consumed due to the possibility of contamination with Salmonella.

It said the product is presumably no longer on the market but may still be kept at people's homes.

The product expires this month.

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 6 and 72 hours after infection. The most common symptom is diarrhea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Diarrhea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.