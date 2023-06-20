New Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said Monday the club wants four-time NBA champion Draymond Green to return after reports he will opt out of his contract.

Green will decline his player option for a $27.6 million deal next season, ESPN and The Athletic reported, in order to become an unrestricted free agent.

Dunleavy Jr., a former Warriors player whose father was an NBA player and coach, was named Friday to replace Bob Myers, who said last month he was stepping down after assembling a squad that won NBA titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

“Until we get the paperwork and the file, we can’t really comment or say too much,” said Dunleavy, who then made it clear that keeping Green is a priority, something Warriors coach Steve Kerr has already declared.

Read the full story on Sportsdesk...