The number of trips to pick up household waste was down by 15 per cent on the first day of a new national collection schedule, local government data shows.

Monday marked the beginning of the standardised service after years of rubbish collection days differing across localities.

The first day was marked by some confusion, with rows of uncollected black bags of mixed waste lined up on streets, despite the day now being reserved for the collection of organic waste in white bags.

But while some were slow to adapt to the change in schedule, a local government spokesperson said there were “positive results” from the first day of the new system.

Some 68 waste collection trips took place, down almost 15 per cent from the average of 80 trips.

“This has its obvious environmental gains,” she said.

She explained that the reduction in trips was down to the fact the collection is administered by region rather than by locality.

“For example, there would be a road that is in two localities, which before would see a garbage truck for Locality A and another for Locality B,” the spokesperson said.

“Now that road will not have two garbage trucks drive through it but only one.”

The collection of domestic waste is now administered by the six regional councils, which fall under the local government ministry.

Despite fewer trips, more rubbish was collected.

The new, nationwide waste collection schedule. Image: Wasteserv

Almost 164 tonnes of separated organic waste was delivered by the end of the day, marginally up from the average delivery of almost 140 tonnes.

She said that while a “substantial” number of black bags still include organic and recyclable waste, the new schedule coupled with educational campaigns are raising more awareness on the importance of separating waste.

“Some localities adhere to the new schedule more effectively than others and we will keep putting out information until the national schedule becomes part and parcel of our respective communities’ daily way of life.”

The new collection schedule

As of January 2, only one type of waste is being collected per day.

Black bags of mixed waste will now be collected twice – on Tuesday and Saturday – instead of three times a week. Green or grey bags full of recycling waste will be collected once a week, on Thursdays, instead of twice a week.

The organic waste collection remains the same and will continue to take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

While the collection of domestic waste has now become standardised nationwide, the only variance between one locality and another is the collection time.

More details about the collection schedule, including collection times for each locality, are available online.