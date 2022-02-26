The New Water network in Gozo is being expanded to include a nine kilometre network through Għajnsielem and Kerċem and an increase of 60 dispensers across the island.

The Water Services Corporation (WSC) said the network had reached an investment of €6 million, and was being expanded across Malta and Gozo to support farmers in their produce for a longer period of time.

During a visit to ongoing works in Santa Luċja, Kerċem, energy minister Miriam Dalli said the WSC was working to improve water quality, with various reservoirs being roofed to control the network in rural areas.

The network is planned to cover more than 40km with 200 dispensers available across Malta and Gozo.

“The government will continue providing New Water to more farmers for irrigation. New Water is an essential source for farmers as they benefit from a low-salinity water resulting in a positive impact of their crops and a wider and varied production,” Dalli said.

Gozo minister Clint Camilleri said: "The rural aspect in Gozo is still strong and this has been confirmed by the latest statistics issued at the beginning of February by the National Statistical Office. Climate change is a phenomenon that cannot be ignored and the Government, through the WSC, is expanding the second-class water network service to provide this essential resource to our farmers."

WSC chief executive Ivan Falzon said the corporation would continue to invest in infrastructure aimed towards a more circular economy, improving the environment while offering supporting the agriculture industry.

"In the past two years, we have doubled the amount of New Water produced, however our targets are more ambitious than this," Falzon said. "Today’s investment confirms our commitment to improve the common good."