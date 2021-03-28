The Malta Business Bureau (MBB), in collaboration with the HSBC Malta Foundation, is launching a mini web series which seeks to increase levels of financial literacy in Malta.

The production of this series, which will be released online in an episodic form throughout the month of April, is brought to life thanks to the INVEST+ project, which has delivered mentoring sessions and workshops on finance, accounting, savings and investment since the end of 2019.

Speaking on behalf of the HSBC Malta Foundation, CEO Simon Vaughan Johnson said: “The HSBC Malta Foundation has supported MBB and other organisations committed to improving financial literacy for many years. In these challenging times, understanding how to manage your money has become even more critical and I would encourage anyone who wants to explore how they can better secure their own financial position, or that of their business, to tune in and follow this excellent new web-series.”

In his address, MBB president Simon De Cesare said: “Bringing together the EU vision and the interests of the Maltese business community remains the ultimate goal of the Malta Business Bureau. In the context of economic uncertainty, digital financial education is believed to be the key to ensuring that individuals truly understand the impact of their financial decisions, therefore paving the way for an inclusive and sustainable recovery on a national, regional and global scale.” According to project manager Marija Elena Borg: “Producing the INVEST+ web series is not simply intended to be an action in response to COVID-19. It is rather an opportunity to mirror a new reality, which relies heavily on constant learning and digital technologies”.

Borg emphasised that what is often referred to as the ‘future of work’ has become a present day reality and is expected to stay. As a result, she has encouraged people who are in search of new professional opportunities in these turbulent times, to tune in with this web series to deepen their knowledge of key financial concepts that are most relevant to the entrepreneurial world.

The virtual launch event was also addressed by HSBC head of HR and corporate sustainability, Caroline Buhagiar Klass and MBB CEO Joe Tanti, who thanked both the project management team and the INVEST+ mentors for their dedication and commitment.

Interested individuals are encouraged to visit http://mbb.org.mt for updates on the web series. For more information on INVEST+, contact Marija Elena Borg on mborg@mbb.org.mt or +356 21251719.

The INVEST+ Project is run by the Malta Business Bureau in collaboration with the HSBC Malta Foundation.