Grant Thornton is organising 'Shaping Malta’s Future – the new norm,' a series of 18 free webinars featuring over 75 panellists running from July 7-23 from 11am till 1pm.

The interactive forum is backed by current data from a nationwide survey conducted by Grant Thornton in June 2020, gauging Maltese behaviour in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak from an economic, environmental, and social perspective.

The 18 distinctly themed panels will feature a line-up of over 75 prominent speakers both from the private and the public sectors. Confirmed panellists include director general/Superintendent of Public Health Prof Charmaine Gauci, Chief Justice Emeritus Dr Vincent De Gaetano, Commissioner for Children Pauline Miceli, Nature Trust Malta’s president Vincent Attard, APS bank’s CEO Marcel Cassar, Dean Faculty for Social Well-being Prof. Andrew Azzopardi, Malta Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo, Shortlets Malta’s CEO Franco Grech and Local Councils Association’s president Mario Fava.

Participation is open to the public, and members of the audience will have the possibility of asking the speakers questions. The full list of webinars and event registration form are available at https://www.grantthornton.com.mt/shaping-malta-webinar-landing/