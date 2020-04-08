The Concept Stadium has recently launched a new website for Corinthia Group, the parent company to Corinthia Hotels and an international investor, developer and operator of upscale hotels and resorts in Europe and Africa.

The new online space brings an enhanced user experience through a fresh design with superior features, functions and navigation, enabling visitors to experience the group in the best way possible.

Designed and developed by the Concept Stadium, the challenge was to create a website that was contemporary in design yet providing easier navigation for investors. In this respect, UX was the main development focus, and the revamped website includes mobile-friendly and browser compatibility for convenient multi-device access, with extensive information and news on the vast portfolio of the Corinthia Group.

The website also features a daily update of the group’s share price from the Malta Stock Exchange. “Our main aim is to always work closely with our clients, in this case Corinthia Group, in order to create a website that focuses on clear navigation and content for all screen sizes,” commented Jonathan Dalli and Jonathan Chetcuti, CEO and COO respectively at the Concept Stadium.

“We ensured that the Group information and portfolio were presented in line with a clear visual element of the offering, and at the same time presented in a contemporary and visually attractive form.”

Jean Pierre Schembri, company secretary of Corinthia Group commented: “The Corinthia Group website is primarily aimed at the company’s over 20,000 shareholders, bondholders and other stakeholders seeking updates and information on the company. It provides background information to the company’s activities, as well as user-friendly access to investor-related information such as financial reports, company announcements, analyst reports, official circulars and bond prospectuses. The site also links to IHI’s shareholder magazine Insider Plus.”

International Hotel Investments p.l.c. (IHI) is a hotel and real estate developer and operator, with the main focus to establish Corinthia Hotels as a global luxury hotel brand. To do this IHI acquires, develops, owns and operates Corinthia Hotels. The Company also develops and manages hotels on behalf of partner owners and investors, and builds, owns and develops for sale – office, retail and residential property. In 2018, IHI had an issued capital of €615 million and an asset valuation of €1.6 billion.

The newly designed website is at https://www.corinthiagroup.com/.