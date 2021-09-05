The Pastoral Formation Institute (PFI) recently launched a new website. The site includes new features to help users access course information and apply online.

New PFI director Fr Andre Zaffarese

The events page also features the ongoing work of the institute which was founded in 2007 after the Diocesan Synod expressed the need to promote the formation of Catholics to empower them to evangelise.

The PFI has also moved to new offices at the Archbishop’s Curia, St Calcedonius Square, Floriana.

The institute’s new PFI director Fr Andre Zaffarese, said “the PFI is committed to adapt to new realities and to form lay ministers and leaders. In its mission to form the labourers in the Lord’s field, the PFI is committed to service and excellence as it prepares the Church to witness the Gospel in a modern culture”.

For further information call 2590 6516 or visit the website below.

www.pfi.edu.mt