Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited (JMFA) has announced the launch of its new website. After several months of development www.jesmondmizzi.com was recently unveiled. With a completely refreshed creative design and diverse imagery, the website provides an improved user-friendly navigation and easy mobile and tablet friendly functionality.

The new website is a mirror image of the boutique type of service that Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd seeks to provide. The company offers a variety products and services which may be categorised under three main areas: personal, wealth management and corporate services.

Since inception, the company has always focused on providing a personal service to clients and worked towards gaining investors’ trust and building long-term relationships. Wealth management provides a high-level specialised service, which combines investment advice and ongoing monitoring of investment portfolios to high net worth individuals and institutional clients – having a net worth of more than €500,000. Corporate services help to deliver a successful solution to corporate clients, resulting in the growth and sustainability of businesses.

A dedicated section of the new website offers a gateway to in-house asset management expertise on UCITS Funds and Merill Funds. A dedicated team of investment professionals actively manages the Merill funds on a daily basis, maximising returns for the benefit of all investors. This is done through the conduct of thorough research, number crunching and smart investing.

The new website includes an integrated news page which is constantly updated to provide the latest information, classified accordingly into different sections. Visitors can keep abreast with the latest developments by subscribing to a newsletter to receive the latest updates.

Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited (JMFA) (IS30176) of 67/ 3, South Street, Valletta, VLT 1105 is licensed to conduct investment services business under the Investments Services Act by the MFSA of Mdina Road, Zone 1, Central Business District, Birkirkara CBD 1010 and is a member firm of the Malta Stock Exchange.

