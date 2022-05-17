A new website launched by SOS Malta will allow civil society groups and youths to tap professional support, source educational materials about human rights and discuss civic action with peers.

Citizens Lab has been developed to promote active citizenship and encourage good governance, the rule of law and human rights.

The project is funded by Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway through the EEA Grants and Norway Grant and implemented by SOS Malta.

Registering on the website allows participants to access:

Educational/informational materials and courses to develop human rights awareness amongst other skills

Professional support and practical assistance through an Advisory Board of Experts. These experts include conservationists, lawyers, sustainability consultants and more

A platform to connect, discuss and debate which will serve to strengthen the capacity of civic voices and empower the general public

Information on events and lesser-known community initiatives around Malta

To mark the website’s launch, SOS Malta has issued a call for submissions of photos, illustrations, poetry and prose on the theme ‘belonging’, open to those aged 12-28. More information is available at citizenslab.org.mt.

The Citizens Lab team promoting the project at the University of Malta campus. Photo: SOS Malta

The website comes after several years of rule of law backsliding in Malta, as evidenced by the country’s declining rankings in various international indicators focused on measuring good governance, democracy and freedom of expression.

“Many are aware of this, but feel helpless about it,” an SOS Malta spokesperson said. “Through this website, we want to remind the public that the smallest actions within our communities can be a catalyst for change.”