The Master Cellar has opened a new wine boutique in Sliema Road, Gżira.

The venue features elegant interiors and a range of over 400 wines and over 300 spirits as well as gourmet foods, cigars and non-alcoholic beverages. Each category provides the client with a varied range not only in brands but also in price.

Individual attention to the customer is key. The Master Cellar prides itself in offering a specialised service, whereby its wine and spirit advisers are available for any recommendations and to give further knowledge into the vast world of wines and spirits.

The new wine boutique also offers the unique possibility of tasting 16 premium wines through a dedicated wine dispenser – a wine serving system which allows customers to taste wine by the glass. The wine dispenser keeps the premium wines in an optimal environment, thus preserving the wine aromas.

The new wine boutique also boasts a dedicated high-end tasting room which can be used for private tastings, creating the perfect location to learn more in an intimate setting with friends or colleagues.

One can also attend one of the themed monthly tastings which are sometimes also attended by foreign winemakers.

With a central location, which allows easy access to everyone, its sophisticated interiors, dedicated tasting room and individual attention, The Master Cellar in Gżira offers an enhanced and interactive customer experience.

The private tasting room