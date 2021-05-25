The Finesse Group has launched its latest initiative – an online writing club dedicated to helping writers of all levels to improve their skills, develop their portfolio, and get published more.

Led by veteran copywriter, magazine editor and StoryBrand Certified Guide Jo Caruana, the Club – which ran a prototype earlier this year – is recruiting for Founding Members. Registration closes June 1.

“Writing can be a pretty lonely endeavour,” said Caruana, who launched her copywriting business (previously WriteMeAnything) in 2006. “It can also be hard to get the feedback you need to improve.

“When the pandemic hit, I joined a number of online business communities that showed me how transformative it is to have a like-minded tribe that want you to succeed. That, in part, inspired the launch of the Finesse Writers’ Club, which is especially for writers and aspiring writers.”

The Club will take the form of an online community of writers, with monthly coaching and live editing calls, an exclusive online space for learning and collaboration, and optional tasks to help writers effectively build their portfolios.

“I have created the kind of community I wish existed when I was getting started in the business,” added Caruana. “It’s the perfect place to go if you want to know whether a headline is good enough, if your sentences are snappy enough, and if your writing tools are the best in the business. This is a safe space for those keen to dip their toe into the world of professional writing, and to learn from those who already have a successful career in the industry.”

The Club is particularly timely because it becomes ever-clearer how critical the need for good content is, and that need isn’t going away any time soon.

“There will always be good opportunities from those with strong penmanship,” Caruana added. “If you’re a student journalist, an up-and-coming commercial writer, or even a successful professional writer eager to get the feedback you need to take your career to the next level, this is the Club for you.”

Applications to the Finesse Writers’ Club close on June 1. For more information or to sign up, visit https://byfinessegroup.com/finesse-writers-club/.