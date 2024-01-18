The man charged with the New Year’s Day murder in Rabat had been reported to the police in the past over alleged violent assault allegations, a court has heard.

Noel Azzopardi also spent three months in a psychiatric hospital in 2012 but was able to own six shotguns, which were confiscated after he allegedly shot Eric Borg dead.

The medical and police history of Azzopardi, who denies murder, was detailed in court as the compilation of evidence against him continued before Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia on Thursday.

'A shooting'

The sitting began with details from Azzopardi's first comments to police, when he walked into the Rabat police station a couple of hours after the murder.

The suspect went to the police accompanied by his father and a family friend who explained that “their conscience had prompted them too” and also because they knew that “Noel had some issue.”

What happened next was recorded in police bodycams, explained two officers who were testifying on Thursday at the compilation of evidence against Azzopardi who is pleading not guilty to wilful homicide.

They had checked whether Azzopardi had something in his possession that could pose a danger, but there was none.

He was placed under arrest and given his letter of rights, indicating that he could not read.

When questioned by an inspector, Azzopardi said that he had gone to his field to take out his dog.

Then an argument broke out with Borg who allegedly told him, “Are we going to act silly? “Act silly how?” Azzopardi replied. Then Borg retorted “I’ll pay you back.”

Then what? the inspector asked.

“Sparatura” (a shooting), said Azzopardi. “Heqq, heqq, heqq,” he added when pressed further.

Alleged violent indecent assault

Prosecuting inspector Wayne Camilleri presented some reports linked to Azzopardi, with the earliest dating back to July 2011 when a woman and a man had reported him for alleged violent indecent assault.

The last report filed against him was by a third party who alleged domestic violence and psychological harm.

Other reports related to items including a gold necklace and his ID card which Azzopardi reported missing and matters of a civil nature, including an October 2022 report in which he complained that two cars were parked near his field.

Police also received a call in April 2012 from his sister saying she was worried about him after he told her he was "feeling sad and upset".

Earlier, medico legal expert Mario Scerri told the court Azzopardi had been admitted to Mount Carmel psychiatric hospital in July 2012, where he showed non-compliance to medication and temper outbursts, and discharged himself the following September.

He visited a psychiatrist throughout 2016 to 2017 and in the following two years, but the the psychiatrist’s notes were not found in the patient’s file.

Azzopardi had also developed a benign tumour in the upper area of his throat, an angiofibroma, and underwent his first surgery in 1988, at four years of age. Ten years later, he was again operated upon and the growth was removed completely without any neurological consequences.

Victim's injuries

Scerri, who was present at the crime scene on Triq il-Fidloqqom, detailed how the victim was found, lying face down with lesions on his back and stomach.

The lesions on the back and side of the stomach were compatible with two gunshots fired at very close range but not touching the victim’s body. The pellets penetrated the body en masse and the expert witness said it was difficult to tell which shot was fired first.

Later when examining the body at the hospital morgue, the doctor also confirmed bruising, compatible to when he fell, banging his face on the ground.

Six shotguns

A female sergeant from Rabat police station was tasked to run a search on weapons registered in Azzopardi’s name.

She presented her findings in court on Thursday, explaining that the accused had six shotguns, a Huglus, Benelli, Browning, two Beretta models and another a Luigi Franchi model.

All had been confiscated after the murder, said the witness, explaining that that was why the items were now indicated as “not owned” on the police system.

The case continues.

Attorney General lawyer Kaylie Bonnet and Inspector Wayne Camilleri prosecuted.

Lawyers Alex Miruzzi, Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri are defence counsel.

Lawyers Joe and Michaela Giglio are representing the victim’s family who were in court on Thursday.