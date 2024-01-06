The man accused of murdering Eric Borg on New Year’s Day was transferred out of the Kordin prisons to the Forensic Unit at Mount Carmel Hospital following a psychiatric evaluation, according to sources.

Noel Azzopardi was examined by professionals following his arraignment and the decision was taken to transfer him to the psychiatric hospital in Attard, sources close to the investigation told Times of Malta. He spent some time under constant watch but the order was then repealed.

Borg, 27, was shot twice on Monday afternoon and died on the pavement at Triq il-Fidloqqom, Rabat.

Azzopardi, 39, who is unemployed, turned himself in at the Rabat police station shortly after the shooting. He was arraigned on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to wilful homicide, using a firearm to commit a crime, firing a gun within 200 metres of an urban area and not ensuring that his gun and ammunition were kept in a secure place inside his home.

His lawyers told the court that their client had a history of psychiatric treatment and they requested that Azzopardi’s medical records, especially those related to Mount Carmel Hospital, be presented in court.

Sources said Azzopardi has been receiving psychiatric treatment since 2016 and has been under the care of a psychiatrist since.

Azzopardi needed to have questions simplified and repeated to him before providing answers.

Sources said Azzopardi has been speaking to fellow inmates about his case, saying: “What have I done? What have I got myself into?”

Borg will be laid to rest on Saturday at 9am at St Paul’s Basilica, in Rabat, after his corpse was released for burial by inquiring magistrate Charmaine Galea.

The family has asked mourners to wear casual clothes and for donations to Puttinu Cares instead of flowers. A donation box will be placed near the condolences book in church.