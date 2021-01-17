The Concept Stadium prides itself in seeing its team members grow not only as people but also within their role in the company. The local boutique-branding, marketing and consultancy company is proud to see two of its existing management team members, Audrey Abela and Claude Mifsud, take the next leap in their career.

Abela, who joined The Concept Stadium in 2018, has assumed the responsibility of head of digital and social. Starting off the new year with a new role, she will be mentoring the digital and social media team and will provide training to all account managers to ensure that their digital marketing team is as strong as ever.

Mifsud joined The Concept Stadium in July 2015, where he has been contributing greatly to the agency’s technological and crea­tive flairs through web design and development. As of this January, he has assumed the responsibility of head of tech. Through his role, he will continue to lead the web team and provide support from a technological perspective.

Both team members form part of the core operations management team where they will be bringing together their years of experience in their respective and improved disciplines.

“Here at The Concept Stadium, we do not only aim to see our staff happy doing their job but we also challenge them to better themselves in the process. Hard work and dedication deserve to be recognised and I am convinced that both Audrey and Claude will continue to serve this agency greatly within their new roles and responsibilities,” said Jonathan Dalli, founder and CEO at The Concept Stadium.

Last year did not come by without its challenges, ones that were not predictable. Apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Concept Stadium also suffered the loss of its co-founder Jonathan Chetcuti to illness.

“We know that Jon is proudly smiling at our team for managing to come together in times of crisis and strive on to keep our agency alive and doing its job elegantly and efficiently, together, as a team,” concluded Dalli.

With an ever-growing portfolio of trusted local and international clients, The Concept Stadium is always on the lookout for brilliant commercial creatives.

For more information, visit www.conceptstadium.com/jointheteam/.