2020 ushered in a new look for Bank of Valletta staff as the BOV uniform underwent a radical transformation. For the first time in 20 years, the bank departed from its traditional grey and maroon colours, opting for a palette of blues, white and maroon.

Last month Bank of Valletta revealed its new look uniform, a look that reflects a contemporary institution underlined by a proud Maltese heritage.

“21 new garments were designed giving staff a greater variety of styles to choose from. The uniform is sharper, provides a more professional look and allows an element of individuality and personal style, which in turn, create a very interesting effect”, said Rita Demarco from BOV Customer Service Centre, also a couturière and consultant in this field.

We made sure to address style, quality and comfort

Elaine Fenech from BOV human resources stated: “Uniforms tend to get stale and boring. We wanted something that is versatile and provides employees with different choices and looks. So if I feel like wearing a blue shirt, I can, if I want to wear my scarf in a different way, I can. Apart from having a professional look, we made sure to address style, quality and comfort.”

“The new uniform was chosen by a group of employees, who worked closely with the supplier,” said Jes Sciberras from BOV PR and marketing.

“Trials were carried out prior to production stage, and the Bank listened to staff feedback. This resulted in a smart uniform that fits all shapes and sizes.”