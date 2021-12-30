New Year's Day is expected to be one of the warmest on record at 20°C, the Meteorological Office said on Thursday.

It said that a mainly sunny end to December will continue into a sunny and dry New Year’s Day.

"The first day of 2022 is set to be one of the warmest on record, as a maximum temperature of 20°C is expected on Saturday. This is close to the maximum temperature of 20.2°C registered on January 1, 1985, which went down on record as Malta’s warmest New Year’s Day," the office said.

However, lower temperatures are expected over the rest of the weekend, with highs of 18°C and 17°C forecast for Friday and Sunday respectively and lows of between 11°C and 12°C.

The rather strong wind currently impacting the islands will die down over the coming days, as Force 3 winds from the north will become north northwest on Friday, before picking up to reach Force 4 to 5 on Saturday. On Sunday, calmer Force 2 to 3 winds are expected to blow from the west northwest, becoming variable by the evening.

