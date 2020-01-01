Musicians, actors, activists and politicians have all come together on New Year’s Day to help raise funds for Dar tal-Providenza.
The care home’s 24th edition of fundraising telethon Festa’ ta’ Generożita’ began at 9am and will continue until a stroke before midnight.
As of 1pm, more than €100,000 had been raised for the Siġġiewi-based care home for people with disability.
To donate, dial the following numbers:
€10 – 51602012
€15 – 517 02 013
€25 – 518 02 014
€7 – 506 18 922
Photo: Chris Sant Fournier