Musicians, actors, activists and politicians have all come together on New Year’s Day to help raise funds for Dar tal-Providenza. 

The care home’s 24th edition of fundraising telethon Festa’ ta’ Generożita’ began at 9am and will continue until a stroke before midnight. 

As of 1pm, more than €100,000 had been raised for the Siġġiewi-based care home for people with disability. 

To donate, dial the following numbers: 

€10 – 51602012
€15 – 517 02 013 
€25 – 518 02 014 
€7 – 506 18 922

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier