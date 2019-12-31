…at St George’s Square, Valletta

The show in St George’s Square, Valletta starts at 8pm. This year’s line-up of entertainers includes The Travellers, Ozzy Lino, Kevin Paul Calleja, Gaia Cauchi, Kurt Calleja, Nate, Frank & Rossi, D-Rey, Kevin Borg, Glen Vella and others.

There will be music by the Musique and Crows and individual musicians from the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

DJs Clint Bajada and Pierre Cordina will be styling the night and Pawlu Borg Bonaci and Gianni Zammit will perform stand-up comedy.

There will be a 3D Architectural Mapping lights show on the façade of the Palace of the Grand Master.

An open air children’s show will also be staged by the Zoo Theatre’s comedians in Jean De Valette Square.

Stage firecrackers and fireworks will be let off from the housetops near the square.

The national NYE celebration festivities are organised by the Valletta Foundation in collaboration with with Ministry of Culture, the Valletta Local Council and Ministry for Tourism. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Valletta.NYE/ and www. g7events.com/events/nye2020.

…at Valletta Waterfront

New Year’s Eve festivities at the Valletta Waterfront will feature free children’s entertainment from 7pm to midnight and a live performance by acoustic duo Beesqueeze from 9.30 to 10.30pm.

From 11pm to 0.30am there will be a live performance by the band SterjoTipi and juggling and fire shows.

There will be a countdown to midnight followed by an aerial fireworks display, and from 0.30am onwards, there will be an after-party featuring a DJ playing classic and popular hits.

For more details, visit www.vallettawaterfront.com/content.aspx?id=361294

…at Independence Square, Victoria

The 2020 New Year’s Eve celebrations in Gozo will take place from 9.30pm to 2am, featuring DCapitals, Michela & Friends, JJoy Mae, Ivy Walls, BennyGee and a surprise international artist.

The celebrations are organised by the Gozo Ministry. For further details visit www.facebook.com/christmasingozo.

Admission to all these events is free.