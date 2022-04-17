Ignite’s new play 24 Weeks follows five women as they each take their individual path, based on the options that life has dealt them. Five women with drastically different lives find themselves in mutually similar situations and are forced to take the biggest decision of their lives.

24 Weeks highlights the importance of understanding the reasoning behind each person’s choice and the struggles faced before making the ultimate decision. The piece tackles mature themes that are not often talked about openly, portraying them in a creative and theatrical manner without losing their real-life urgency.

Ignite is a new Maltese youth theatre production company owned and managed by young people for young people. It gives young creatives the opportunity to take on roles within an executive committee and learn how to manage a theatre company, a concept that has not yet been tackled in the Maltese islands.

The piece tackles mature themes that are not often talked about openly

It also provides a safe space for young people to develop their skills in all aspects of theatre production (writing, directing, costumes, set design, stage management and more), supporting them in creating and participa­ting in high-quality theatrical projects and productions.

This debut production by Ignite is an original piece created by the organisation’s entire collective ensemble during weekly rehearsals. Company members had separate responsibilities within the production, such as scriptwriting, set and costume design, props and music, allowing young people to tackle other roles in the creative process apart from acting.

Ignite’s debut production 24 Weeks will premiere on April 22 to 24 at the Valletta Campus Theatre. Tickets can be bought from showshappening.com. Ignite is a voluntary organisation and is proud to be funded by the Arts Council Malta and sponsored by supporting partners Planet Hollywood Malta, Suq tal-Belt and JB Stores.