In just over three years since launching with new branding as an independent real estate network, Alliance Group has grown from seven founding branches to 27, and now has over 300 sales and letting advisers on its system. Just in 2023, 13 new branches have joined, with at least three more announcements to be concluded before the end of this year.

“We set out to build a formidable real estate network where professionals share their knowledge, expertise and resources, to deliver the highest stakeholder satisfaction,” explained Alliance CEO, Michael Bonello. “This benefits our people as well as our clients, and the growing number of individuals and companies joining us, proves that what we are offering is what real estate people really need right now,” he continued.

Located at the entrance to Zabbar on the corner of Labour Avenue just before one enters Mediatrix Place, the new Alliance Zabbar branch will provide nationwide real estate sales and letting services from a more convenient location for people living in the South of Malta. The branch is managed by Kenneth Grillo, who has been an award-winning property advisor with Alliance since 2011, in partnership with Gordon Valentino, founding partner of Alliance Tigne.

“I’ve worked with Kenneth for more than twenty years and have seen him grow so much, especially with Alliance. He’s passionate about all real estate and has significant expertise of the Southern towns and villages of Malta. I’m thrilled for him to have found his natural home to build his own team here,” said Gordon Valentino, whilst congratulating Kenneth Grillo on his new management position.

Alliance franchise offices benefit from the same infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support as Alliance founding branches and share the ever-growing sales and letting database with more than 300 advisors across all branches. The Group provides a comprehensive suite of real estate sales and letting services. More information can be found on alliance.mt or social media.