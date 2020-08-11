New Zealand announced its first locally transmitted coronavirus infections in 102 days on Tuesday, prompting the country's prime minister to issue a stay-at-home lockdown order for the country's largest city.
Jacinda Ardern said four cases had been detected in a single-family in Auckland from an unknown source.
"After 102 days, we have our first cases of COVID-19 outside of managed isolation or quarantine facilities... While we have all worked incredibly hard to prevent this scenario, we have also planned and prepared for it," she said.
More soon
