New Zealand head coach Ian Foster lauded a “statement” win after his All Blacks trounced Italy 96-17 to reignite their World Cup bid on Friday.

The three-time champions were under pressure coming into this match, knowing that defeat would have seen them crashing out of the pool stages for the first time.

But with their backs against the wall, they put in a stunning 14-try demolition of their overmatched opponents.

“Delighted. We wanted to make a statement, we felt like we have had a couple of good weeks and felt like we had to rebuild momentum in this tournament after having that break,” said Foster.

