New Zealand moved to within one win of a third appearance at the World Cup finals on Wednesday when they brushed aside the Solomon Islands 5-0 in the Oceania qualifying zone final.

The Kiwis, who reached the global showpiece in 1982 and 2010, will now face the fourth-placed team from the CONCACAF region for a spot in the finals in Qatar later this year.

Barring upset results, those opponents are likely to be Costa Rica with the crucial game set for Doha on either June 13 or 14.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.