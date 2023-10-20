New Zealand have reset from their thrilling win over Ireland to prepare for Friday’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina with the pain of losing four years ago at the same stage “a big driver”.

“That feeling helped us reset after what was an emotional game against Ireland and everything on the line last week,” said All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith.

“That’s been the big lesson for us, taking the positives, acknowledging the step we took.

“And how much that cost on the body, physically and emotionally, and rebuilding and finding the edge for what is another huge game for us and an opportunity for us to push forward in this comp which is our ultimate dream.”

New Zealand edged Ireland, the then-world number one team, 28-24 in a pulsating quarter-final last weekend, while Argentina beat Wales 29-17.

