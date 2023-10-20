Will Jordan scored a hat-trick of tries as New Zealand outclassed Argentina 44-6 on Friday to set up a Rugby World Cup final against the winner of the second semi-final between England and defending champions South Africa.

The result at a rainy Stade de France saw the All Blacks become the first team to reach the final of a World Cup on five occasions.

“It’s so sweet. It’s new territory for this group,” said player of the match Jordie Barrett.

“I am just so proud of this group. It’s not done yet. We will have a very tough match regardless of who we have next week.”

The three-time champions, who beat Ireland in a thrilling quarter-final last week, outscored Los Pumas by seven tries to none, mixing some doughty early defence with front-foot flamboyance in attack.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com