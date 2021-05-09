A newborn is among asylum seekers on a boat in Malta’s Search and Rescue Zone that has been taking in water throughout the night, according to emergency hotline Alarm Phone.

Eighty people including four women and eight children, aboard the boat became especially worried this morning when they started to observe more water leaking in, said an NGO spokesperson.

“At around 6am the situation got worse. They are extremely distressed about the leaks, and are asking for urgent help,” she said.



🆘️ ~80 people in distress in #Maltese SAR Zone!

🔹️At night we were called by ~80 people in a wooden boat which is taking in water. We alerted authorities several hours ago.#Rescue is needed now! pic.twitter.com/laSolfltTu — Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) May 9, 2021

Another boat with 55 people including three women and two children is also in distress in Malta’s SAR. The migrantshave been at sea for two and a half days and have run out of food and water, she pointed out.

While their engine is still running, they will run of fuel soon, and are exhausted, she said. Five people on board also need urgent medical help for gasoline burns, she continued.

“We don’t know where the burns are from. All we know is that one of the men was unconscious but that he is stable now,” she said.

🆘️ ~55 people call for rescue in Maltese SAR! #Alarmphone is in contact with a 2nd boat in distress. We informed authorities, but @Armed_Forces_MT is not reachable via phone - as always. pic.twitter.com/T2VgV6uETb — Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) May 9, 2021

The emergency hotline attempted to contact the Armed Forces of Malta at around 3am and has continued trying to reach them throughout the morning with no success.

Questions sent to the AFM by Times of Malta went unanswered at the time of writing.

Photo: SeaWatch International