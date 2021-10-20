Newcastle have asked fans celebrating the club’s Saudi-backed takeover not to wear Arab-style clothing to matches in case it causes offence.

Some supporters wore traditional robes and others donned headdresses for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, the Magpies’ first game under their new owners.

The £305 million ($420 million) Newcastle takeover was rubber-stamped by the Premier League earlier this month.

