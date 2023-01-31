Eddie Howe has urged Newcastle to express themselves in their “season-defining game” against Southampton on Tuesday as they seek to reach the League Cup final for the first time in nearly half a century.

The Magpies, who have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955, are 1-0 up after last week’s first leg, thanks to a goal from Brazilian forward Joelinton.

Howe’s men have only lost two matches all season but he said the job was not yet done, even though Newcastle are firm favourites to progress to next month’s final at Wembley.

“You have to look at it as an independent game,” he said on Monday. “Yes, we have a 1-0 lead, but if you focus on that too much before the game or that becomes part of your psychology, then you’re in trouble.

“You go into protection mode and we don’t want that. We want to express ourselves in the game and we have to look at it as a league game.

“We’re a game away from a final, which would be an amazing moment for us, but we haven’t achieved it yet and we’ve got a lot of work to do to get there, so it’s about staying in the moment, not getting ahead of ourselves.”

New signing Anthony Gordon will be in the stands at St James’ Park as Newcastle attempt to reach a first League Cup final for 47 years.

