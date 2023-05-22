Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after a 0-0 draw against relegation-haunted Leicester on Monday.

Fifth placed Liverpool’s draw with Aston Villa on Saturday meant Newcastle needed just one point from their last two games to be assured of a Champions League place.

Eddie Howe’s third placed side achieved their target at the first attempt at a jubilant St James’ Park.

More details on SportsDesk.