The inaugural edition of the Visit Malta Sela Cup, a preseason tournament held at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park, kickstarted on Saturday with two consecutive matches. Hosts Newcastle United beat Serie A side Fiorentina 2-0, while Spanish and French outfits Villarreal and Nice shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

The tournament, which spans until Sunday, will be the teams’ final preparation for the new season in the respective leagues.

Premier League side Newcastle, who start their league campaign on August 12 against Aston Villa, faced a Fiorentina side that has made several changes to their squad during the summer. However, it was two goals by household names Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isaak that made all the difference.

The match had an energetic opening, as expected from what was the main match of the day, in front of around 36,000 spectators and a welcoming reception for new star signing Sandro Tonali, who joined from Milan.

