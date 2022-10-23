Newcastle moved into the Premier League top four with a 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday that dealt another blow to Spurs’ title aspirations.

Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron were on target for the Magpies, who have still only lost once this season.

Harry Kane pulled a goal back for Tottenham, but a second damaging defeat for Antonio Conte’s men in five days leaves them five points behind leaders Arsenal having played a game more.

Conte rubbished suggestions his side could challenge for a first league title since 1961 after being thoroughly outplayed in a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Rather than looking up, third-placed Spurs may now be looking over their shoulder as Newcastle moved to within two points of their opponents.

