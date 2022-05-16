Arsenal’s exile from the Champions League looks set to stretch into a sixth season after losing 2-0 at Newcastle on Monday.

Tottenham remain two points above their north London rivals in fourth place in the Premier League.

Spurs now realistically only need a draw away to already-relegated Norwich on Sunday to secure a top-four finish thanks to their superior goal difference.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk. 

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.

Support Us