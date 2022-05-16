Arsenal’s exile from the Champions League looks set to stretch into a sixth season after losing 2-0 at Newcastle on Monday.
Tottenham remain two points above their north London rivals in fourth place in the Premier League.
Spurs now realistically only need a draw away to already-relegated Norwich on Sunday to secure a top-four finish thanks to their superior goal difference.
