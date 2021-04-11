Newcastle took a big step towards securing their Premier League survival with a vital 2-1 win at Burnley, while Manchester United prepared for a revenge mission against Tottenham on Sunday.
Steve Bruce’s side came from behind at Turf Moor to end their seven-game winless run.
Matej Vydra put Burnley ahead in the first half, but Jacob Murphy equalised and Allan Saint-Maximin grabbed the priceless winner.
