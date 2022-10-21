Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on Friday defended the club’s decision to return to Saudi Arabia for a warm-weather training camp, saying it was a “football decision”.
A Saudi-backed consortium bought the club in October last year, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — of which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is chairman — owning an 80 percent stake.
The takeover was rubber-stamped by the Premier League after it received legally binding assurances the Saudi state would not control Newcastle.
