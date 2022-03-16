Newcastle manager Eddie Howe admitted Wednesday he had to have a grasp of global issues even though he feels uncomfortable straying from football as he was questioned about the club’s Saudi-led ownership.

Howe was criticised for not commenting on Saudi Arabia’s decision to execute 81 men in one day after his side’s 1-0 defeat by Chelsea at the weekend.

A Saudi-backed consortium bought Newcastle in October, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — of which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is chairman — owning an 80 percent stake in the club.

