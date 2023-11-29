Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe hit out at the decision to award Paris Saint-Germain a last-gasp penalty that denied his team a Champions League win over the French club on Tuesday.

The Premier League side were leading 1-0 at the Parc des Princes thanks to Alexander Isak’s 25th-minute goal, until Polish referee Szymon Marciniak awarded PSG a penalty deep in injury time following a VAR check for a handball by Tino Livramento.

The award appeared harsh, and Kylian Mbappe converted the spot-kick to earn PSG a 1-1 draw that changes the outlook for both clubs going into the final round of matches in Group F.

“In my opinion, it wasn’t the right decision,” insisted Howe as he spoke to reporters after the game.

