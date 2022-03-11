Newcastle manager Eddie Howe believes Chelsea will remain a formidable force on the pitch this season despite the sanctions imposed by the British government on Blues owner Roman Abramovich.

Howe’s side travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face Chelsea, who will be playing their second game since the Russian billionaire’s UK assets were frozen following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea are not allowed to sign new players, renew contracts or sell match tickets under the stringent new rules imposed on Thursday.

The sanctions have raised fears over the club’s future but Thomas Tuchel’s team showed no signs of being distracted in their 3-1 win at Norwich just hours after the government’s announcement.

