Callum Wilson scored late on and then set up another goal as Newcastle won 4-1 at home to Brighton on Thursday to stay on course for Champions League qualification.

Victory left Newcastle third in the Premier League table and needing just one win from their remaining two league games this season, at home to Leicester on Monday and away to Chelsea, to secure a place among Europe’s elite.

Kieran Trippier’s dead-ball skills paved the way for Newcastle to go 2-0 up before half-time at St James’ Park, his crosses leading to an own-goal from Deniz Undav and a headed goal by Dan Burn.

Undav, however, pulled a goal back for Brighton early in the second half.

But with the Seagulls pushing for an equaliser, Wilson scored on the counter-attack a minute from full-time before setting up Bruno Guimaraes as the Magpies made it 4-1.

