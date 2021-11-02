Newcastle are hoping to appoint Villarreal boss Unai Emery as their new manager by the weekend, according to widespread reports on Tuesday.

The former Arsenal manager will be on the touchline for Villarreal’s home Champions League clash against Swiss side Young Boys on Tuesday.

The BBC said newly wealthy Newcastle were aiming to hire Emery in time for Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

A compensation deal worth £6 million ($8 million) is reportedly being negotiated to free Emery from the remainder of his contract.

