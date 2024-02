Newcastle confirmed on Monday that sporting director Dan Ashworth has been placed on leave as Manchester United prepare to formalise their efforts to take him to Old Trafford.

The 52-year-old has stepped away from his duties at St James’ Park, having told the club hierarchy that he wants to accept the overtures from United.

United are overhauling their structure following Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to acquire a 25 percent stake in the club and take control of football operations.

