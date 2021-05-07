Newcastle United derailed Leicester City’s bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League with a 4-2 win on Friday that all but secured their place in the Premier League.

Defeat left Leicester third, two points in front of Chelsea and five ahead of West Ham, with both London clubs having a game in hand over the Foxes.

This reverse came five years to the day since Leicester received the Premier League trophy, having started the 2015/16 season as 5,000/1 rank outsiders to be crowned English champions.

