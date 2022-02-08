New-look Newcastle take on Frank Lampard’s Everton on Tuesday after splashing the cash in the January transfer window as the Premier League gears up for a first full programme of matches after the winter break.

Bottom-club Burnley host Manchester United while Manchester City will seek to return to winning ways against Brentford after a rare off-day against Southampton last month.

AFP Sport takes a look at some of the talking points ahead of the midweek action.

No excuses for Howe

Newcastle became one of the richest clubs in the world when they were bought in October by a group led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund but initially they could do little with their money.

The January transfer window was always likely to be make or break for the Magpies, who have just two Premier League wins all season and remain stuck in the relegation zone.

