Newcastle face an early test of their Premier League aspirations this season when they take on Manchester City, while Chelsea’s £115 million ($146 million) midfielder Moises Caicedo is set to make his debut at West Ham.

Tottenham are looking for the scalp of Manchester United on Saturday in their first home game since the departure of Harry Kane.

AFP Sport looks at the best of the action on the second weekend of the Premier League season.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...