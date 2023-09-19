Hooded attackers stabbed a Newcastle United supporter in Milan ahead of the Champions League match between AC Milan and the English club, Italian police said Tuesday.

The unnamed British man, who was with a friend, did not suffer life-threatening injuries in Monday’s attack, a police source said.

“The 58-year-old man was approached by a group of people wearing hoods. They injured his arm and back. He was taken to hospital in Milan, which he will be able to leave shortly,” the source said.

