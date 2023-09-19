Hooded attackers stabbed a Newcastle United supporter in Milan ahead of the Champions League match between AC Milan and the English club, Italian police said Tuesday.

The unnamed British man, who was with a friend, did not suffer life-threatening injuries in Monday’s attack, a police source said.

“The 58-year-old man was approached by a group of people wearing hoods. They injured his arm and back. He was taken to hospital in Milan, which he will be able to leave shortly,” the source said.

More detals on SportsDesk.